Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OKEA Orders Subsea Equipment for Hasselmus Development

July 2, 2021

The Norwegian oil and gas company OKEA has awarded a 'sizeable' contract to Subsea Integration Alliance, a Subsea 7 - OneSubsea partnership, for the Hasselmus gas field development offshore Norway, Subsea 7 said. Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

A month ago, OKEA announced its decision to develop the Hasselmus offshore gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea as a tie-back to its Draugen platform.

The Hasselmus gas discovery is located on the western edge of the Trøndelag platform in the Norwegian Sea, 7 km northwest of the Draugen platform, in production licence 093. A single well (6407/9-9 T2) was drilled on the Hasselmus structure by A/S Norske Shell in 1999 which encountered a 16 meters gas column and a 6.8 meters oil column in high-quality sands at a depth of 1,700 meters.

Subsea 7 said Friday that the project work scope awarded to Subsea Integration Alliance covered the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the subsea production systems (SPS) and subsea pipelines (SURF) for a single subsea well with direct tie-back to OKEA's Draugen production platform. The Hasselmus project sits seven kilometers north west of the Draugen platform in the southern Norwegian Sea.

The SURF scope comprises approximately nine kilometers of pipe-in-pipe flowline and associated structures in water depths of approximately 250 meters, Subsea 7 said.

Fabrication of the pipelines for the project will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway, and offshore operations will be executed in 2022 and 2023, Subsea 7 added.

OKEA said last month that production start-up was planned for the fourth quarter of 2023, with plateau gas production of more than 4,400 barrels of oil equivalents per day gross.

Production Industry News Activity Subsea Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, AF Gruppen to Merge Offshore...
For Illustration - Credit: Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Orsted, EDF-Shell JV Wind New Jersey Offshore Wind Farm...

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Integrated Cable Protection & Stability System Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

By the Numbers: Offshore Africa

Video

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

Current News

Integrated Wind Solutions Buys 75% in Danish Engineering Firm

Integrated Wind Solutions Buys 75% in Danish Engineering Firm

Yinson, PTSC Add Another Year to PTSC Lam Son FPSO Contract

Yinson, PTSC Add Another Year to PTSC Lam Son FPSO Contract

Turkey to Keep Exploring for Oil and Gas in Mediterranean, Erdogan Says

Turkey to Keep Exploring for Oil and Gas in Mediterranean, Erdogan Says

Aker Solutions to Modify Draugen Platform for Hasselmus Development

Aker Solutions to Modify Draugen Platform for Hasselmus Development

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine