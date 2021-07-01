James Fisher Sells Dive Support Vessel to Seamec

UK-based offshore services provider James Fisher and Sons has agreed to sell its dive support vessel [Subtech] Paladin.

The company has sold the DSV to the Indian offshore services provider Seamec for $17.3 million.

"This announcement is in line with the Group's newly stated capital allocation policy to reduce leverage, in the short term, through the sale of non-core assets," James Fisher said.

The 104 meters long vessel, previously known as Toisa Paladin was built by Kleven in 2008.

Seamec has confirmed the acquisition of the vessel in a statementon Thursday. It also said that that on completion of takeover, the vessel was put on deployment on bareboat charter with James Fisher with multiple extension options.

The charter hire for the firm period is USD 990,000, Seamec said, without providing the details on the charter duration.

The vessel's AIS Data provided by VesselsValue, shows the DSV is currently in Congo, en route to the Loango field, operated by the Italian oil company Eni.



