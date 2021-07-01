Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
James Fisher Sells Dive Support Vessel to Seamec

July 1, 2021

Credit: James Fisher (file photo)
UK-based offshore services provider James Fisher and Sons has agreed to sell its dive support vessel [Subtech] Paladin.

The company has sold the DSV to the Indian offshore services provider Seamec for $17.3 million.

"This announcement is in line with the Group's newly stated capital allocation policy to reduce leverage, in the short term, through the sale of non-core assets," James Fisher said.

The 104 meters long vessel, previously known as Toisa Paladin was built by Kleven in 2008. 

Seamec has confirmed the acquisition of the vessel in a statementon Thursday. It also said that that on completion of takeover, the vessel was put on deployment on bareboat charter with James Fisher with multiple extension options.

The charter hire for the firm period is USD 990,000, Seamec said, without providing the details on the charter duration.

The vessel's AIS Data provided by VesselsValue, shows the DSV is currently in Congo, en route to the Loango field, operated by the Italian oil company Eni.

Vessels Africa Activity Offshore

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

The History and Future of Subsea Well Access and Light Well Intervention

Integrated Cable Protection & Stability System Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection & Stability System Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

VIDEO: More Than 100 New Offshore Wind Vessels Needed by 2030 to Meet Demand

L3 Harris Tapped to Deliver USV for Offshore Oil Spill Response

L3 Harris Tapped to Deliver USV for Offshore Oil Spill Response

M.A.R.S to Recycle Veslefrikk B platform

M.A.R.S to Recycle Veslefrikk B platform

Inmarsat Wins Court Case over 5G Use in The Netherlands

Inmarsat Wins Court Case over 5G Use in The Netherlands

