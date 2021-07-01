Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chariot Names Drilling Manager for Anchois Project, Offshore Morocco

July 1, 2021

Credit: Chariot

Africa-focused oil and gas company Chariot has appointed David Brecknock to the role of Drilling Manager, to lead the company's planned Anchois gas appraisal well drilling within the Lixus licence, offshore Morocco.

The objectives of the drilling campaign are to further evaluate the resource volumes of the Anchois gas field to unlock the initial development, to provide a future producer well location, and potentially drill the additional prospective sands with the aim of establishing a larger resource base for longer term growth, Chariot said.

"David has considerable experience with high profile deepwater offshore drilling with over 20 years of international experience gained with Enterprise, Shell, BG, Devon, Perenco, Ophir as well as leading Chariot's drilling in Namibia in 2018," Chariot said.

Adonis Pouroulis, Acting CEO of Chariot, said:"I am delighted to welcome David back to the company. He played a pivotal role in Chariot's previous drilling campaign in Namibia which was operated safely, on time and under budget, and we expect him to play a similarly important part in our exciting Anchois gas appraisal well. We look forward to keeping the market up to speed over the coming months as we get closer to drilling."

Chariot has previously said that the Anchois development concept consisted of subsea production wells tied to a subsea manifold, from which a subsea flowline and umbilical connect the field to an onshore Central Processing Facility, where gas is processed and then delivered into the Maghreb-Europe Gas pipeline via an onshore gas flowline.

