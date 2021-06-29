AqualisBraemar LOC Wraps Work on Sable Project in Canada

AqualisBraemar LOC, energy and marine industry consultants, said Tuesday it had wrapped up its work on the Sable Project decommissioning and removal campaign off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada.

The Sable Offshore Energy Project was developed in the late 1990s and produced more than two trillion cubic feet of natural gas and liquids before production finished on December 31, 2018.

AqualisBraemar LOC was appointed in 2017 by ExxonMobil to act as marine warranty surveyor to ensure the safe removal and transatlantic transportation of seven platforms including topsides and jackets with a combined total weight in excess of 45,000 mt.

The work was led and executed by AqualisBraemar LOC’s Canadian operation, with support from the group’s global decommissioning team including the UK, for the load-in operations.

"Over 6,000 hours in total were spent on the project, with the majority executed in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. The last shipment arrived in the UK in early 2021. Ninety-nine per cent of the material will be recycled," AqualisBraemar LOC said.



Ewan Browell, Head of AqualisBraemar LOC’s Canadian operations said: "Sable was a large and complex project in that it consisted of seven platforms and subsea infrastructure at five different locations."

Dutch offshore installation and removal firm Heerema Marine Contractors, using its giant semi-submersible crane vessel Thialf, late last year said it had completed an eight-month-long campaign to remove the Sable Project’s offshore platforms for ExxonMobil in Canada.

The campaign entailed the Engineering, Preparation, Removal, and Disposal (EPRD) of seven platform topsides, seven jackets and 22 conductors. A total of five barge loads carrying Sable platform components, weighing approximately 48,000 metric tons, were towed across the Atlantic by the Heerema tugs Kolga and Bylgia.