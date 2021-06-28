Repsol Sinopec Extends Bleo Holm FPSO Charter Until 2024 End

FPSO specialist Bluewater has secured a contract extension for its Bleo Holm FPSO with Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited and its JV Partner RockRose Energy.

The FPSO, deployed in the UK, will see the contract extended until December 31, 2024. Repsol Sinopec will have further options to extend the charter.

The Bleo Holm FPSO is located in UKCS Block 13/28a on the Blake and Ross Fields, 72 miles northeast of Aberdeen, since 1999.

José Luis Muñoz, Repsol Sinopec CEO said: "I am very pleased that this contract has been extended. In alignment with the Oil & Gas Authority’s MER UK Strategy this is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the North Sea and is a timely development to encourage further investment, increase production and facilitate life extension for the area, all while remaining focussed on emissions reduction opportunities.”

Hugo Heerema, CEO of Bluewater said: "We are pleased to have secured this contract extension, which facilitates field life extension. This contract extension is a win-win for ourselves and our client."