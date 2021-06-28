Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Starts Production from Weizhou 11-2 Phase 2

June 28, 2021

Illustration only - File Photo: CNOOC
Illustration only - File Photo: CNOOC

Chinese oil company CNOOC said Monday it had kicked off production from Weizhou 11-2 oilfield phase II project.

The Weizhou 11-2 oilfield phase II project is situated in the South China Sea's Beibu Gulf, at a water depth of around 40 meters.

"In addition to fully utilizing the existing processing facilities of Weizhou 11-2 oilfield, the project has built one simple unmanned wellhead platform," CNOOC said.

A total of 13 development wells are planned, including 7 production wells and 6 water injection wells.

 The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 6,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022. CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in Weizhou 11-2 oilfield phase II project.

Last week, CNOOC brought online Lingshui 17-2, the first deepwater gas field fully operated by a Chinese company.

The offshore gas development, located in the South China Sea, is expected to reach peak production of 328 million cubic feet of natural gas and 6,751 barrels of condensate per day in 2022.

Production Shallow Water Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

Saipem Charters Ultra-deepwater Drillship from Samsung...
Illustration only - An FPSO - Credit: SimonPeter/AdobeStock

Australia's Oil Industry Slams 'Extreme' Levy for Timor...


Trending Offshore News

Petrobras HQ - Image by Celso Pupo/AdobeStock

TechnipFMC Pays Final Installment to Petrobras in Bribery...
Energy
Illustration: A Chevron platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico / Credit:steve coons/MarineTraffic.com

Chevron: No Plans to Shrink Oil & Gas Business
Energy

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Tech Files: Mooring Systems, Anchor Handling & Station Keeping

By the Numbers: Offshore Africa

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

TotalEnergies Books Shelf Drilling Jack-up for Nigerian Drilling Campaign

TotalEnergies Books Shelf Drilling Jack-up for Nigerian Drilling Campaign

Australia's Oil Industry Slams 'Extreme' Levy for Timor Sea Field Decommissioning

Australia's Oil Industry Slams 'Extreme' Levy for Timor Sea Field Decommissioning

Saipem Charters Ultra-deepwater Drillship from Samsung Heavy Industries

Saipem Charters Ultra-deepwater Drillship from Samsung Heavy Industries

PXGEO Buys Fugro's OBN Subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions

PXGEO Buys Fugro's OBN Subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine