DEME Names Groenewind Offshore Wind Service Vessel

June 28, 2021

Credit: DEME Group
Belgian offshore installation company DEME Group last Friday held a naming ceremony for its DP2, twin-hulled Service Operation Vessel Groenewind. 

The Belgian Federal Minister of Energy, Tinne Van der Straeten was the godmother of the vessel, for which DEME says is the world's first vessel of the type.

The Groenewind is set to enter service as the vessel has a long-term charter contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE). It will be used to transport technicians to the Rentel and SeaMade offshore wind farms in Belgium, operated by Otary. 

The 60 m, Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull (SWATH) Service Operation Vessel (SOV) is equipped with a motion-compensated gangway for the safe transfer of the maintenance technicians to the turbines, even in significant wave heights of up to 2.5 meters.

"The SWATH design ensures low wave impact on movements when approaching wind turbines.[...] Its DP2 technology means that the vessel can hold its position in rough seas but at the same time operate with lower fuel consumption. An impressive fuel consumption reduction of up to 50% can be achieved compared to a monohull SOV, further reducing the cost of wind farm maintenance," DEME said.

The Groenewind’ has a capacity for 24 technicians and a nautical crew.

 

