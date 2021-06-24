Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eco Wave Power Installs Spotter Buoy in Portugal

June 24, 2021

Credit: Eco Wave Power
Credit: Eco Wave Power

Israeli-Swedish wave energy company Eco Wave Power has installed a Spotter Buoy near the Barra do Douro breakwater in Portugal.

Installed following approval from the Port Authority of the Douro, the Spotter Buoy will collect wave data for Eco Wave Power's proposed wave energy project in the area.

"The installation of the Spotter Buoy was performed today by the Portuguese diving company - OCEANSUBTECH, which has several decades of experience in commercial diving for the purpose of projects installation, maintenance, and inspection of underwater structures, maritime and hydraulic works," Eco Wave Power said Thursday.

Eco Wave Power specializes in onshore/nearshore wave energy technology. It installs its systems in the onshore and nearshore environment and attaches them to marine structures, such as breakwaters.

Here is how its tech works, according to a description found on the company's website:

The floaters draw energy from incoming waves by converting the rising and falling motion of the waves into a clean energy generation process. 

More precisely, the movement of the floaters compresses and decompresses hydraulic pistons which transmit bio-degradable hydraulic fluid into land located accumulators. In the accumulators, pressure is being built. This pressure rotates a hydraulic motor, which rotates the generator, and then the electricity is transferred into the grid, via an inverter.

The fluid, after decompression, flows back into the hydraulic fluid tank, where it is then re-used by the pistons, thus creating a closed circular system.

The system commences the production of electricity from wave heights of 0.5 meters.

The whole operation of the system is controlled and monitored by a smart automation system. Also, when the waves are too high for the system to handle the floaters automatically rise above the water level and stay in the upward position until the storm passes. Once the storm passes, the floaters return to the operation mode.

Credit: Eco Wave Power

Wave Energy Energy Renewables Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Wave Power Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Keppel Tuas Shipyard - File Photo: Keppel Corp.

Keppel, Sembcorp Marine in Talks to Merge Offshore and...
Credit: Danish Energy Agency

Denmark's Largest Wind Farm: Bidders Given 4 Months to...


Trending Offshore News

© igorkol_ter / Adobe Stock

Oil May Hit $100 but Volatility Will Grow, Say Energy CEOs
Energy
(Image: NOV)

NOV to Equip Eneti's New WTIV
Vessels

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Deepwater: Drilling Down Deep

The Total Deepwater Roadmap

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

Safety Boost: 4Subsea to Monitor Var Energi's Drilling Ops at Balder

Safety Boost: 4Subsea to Monitor Var Energi's Drilling Ops at Balder

Havyard Delivers Another Offshore Wind Service Vessel to Esvagt

Havyard Delivers Another Offshore Wind Service Vessel to Esvagt

Eco Wave Power Installs Spotter Buoy in Portugal

Eco Wave Power Installs Spotter Buoy in Portugal

Huge Interest in Norwegian Offshore Wind, Minister Says

Huge Interest in Norwegian Offshore Wind, Minister Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine