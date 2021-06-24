Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrofac, SOCAR JV Net $25M Deal to Support BP's Azeri Central East Project

June 24, 2021

Illustration only - An offshore platform topside in Azerbaijan - Credit: Elnur/AdobeStock
Illustration only - An offshore platform topside in Azerbaijan - Credit: Elnur/AdobeStock

Oilfield services firm Petrofac, in a joint venture with Azerbaijan's SOCAR, has won a contract to support BP's Azeri Central East (ACE) project, in the Caspian Sea, offshore Azerbaijan.

Under the contract valued at about  $25 million, the Petrofac-SOCAR JV will provide commissioning technicians and other specialist personnel, mobilization, and associated services to support the project at both onshore and offshore work sites in-country.

The ACE project is the latest phase of development in the Azeri, Chirag, and Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) contract area in Azerbaijan. The project is designed to produce up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. Construction works are currently in progress with the first oil expected in 2023.

Khalik Mammadov, SOCAR vice-president for HR, IT and regulations said: "The service sector has become one of SOCAR’s core activities in recent years. It plays an important role in our corporate development. 

"The joint venture we have established with Petrofac is already operating at full capacity, expanding its scope of operations and achieving new successes. I believe that the agreement we signed with BP today will give a serious impetus to both the development of the joint venture and lifting our partnership with BP to a new level."

Patty Eid, Global Head of Petrofac Training Services and SOCAR Petrofac Board member commented:

This latest contract award builds on our expanding footprint in-country. The SOCAR Petrofac JV is well-positioned to support BP's operations more widely in the Caspian Sea. 

"The development is already generating a significant number of jobs and our scope of work will involve the mobilization of around 150 specialist personnel over the duration of the contract, and the provision of all associated support services, for the safe and successful performance of the commissioning work.

