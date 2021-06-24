Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Activists Protest Against Norwegian Oil Licenses in the Arctic

June 24, 2021

Credit: anetlanda/AdobeStock
Credit: anetlanda/AdobeStock

A group of environmental activists chained themselves in front of the Norwegian oil and energy ministry on Thursday to protest against the awarding of new oil exploration licenses in the Arctic.

Carrying banners that said "No to new oil" and "Norwegian oil is boiling the planet" three campaigners sat in chains in front of the entry to the ministry from about 0600 GMT as ministry workers arrived for work.

Norway on Wednesday awarded four exploration licenses to seven oil companies, including three for the Arctic Barents Sea, although fewer oil companies applied for the permits than in previous licensing rounds.

"We're demonstrating here today because Norway is keeping on handing out new oil licenses even though we're in the midst of a climate crisis," said demonstrator Halvard Raavand, 30, wearing an "oil free Arctic" black face mask.

Earlier, demonstrators glued images of individuals carrying slogans such as "keep the oil in the ground" on the windows of the ministry.

 (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

Energy Drilling Activity Europe Regulations

Related Offshore News

Keppel Tuas Shipyard - File Photo: Keppel Corp.

Keppel, Sembcorp Marine in Talks to Merge Offshore and...
Credit: F&G

VIDEO: Friede & Goldman Launches Offshore Wind Feeder...


Trending Offshore News

© igorkol_ter / Adobe Stock

Oil May Hit $100 but Volatility Will Grow, Say Energy CEOs
Energy
(Image: NOV)

NOV to Equip Eneti's New WTIV
Vessels

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Integrated Cable Protection & Stability System Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

The History and Future of Subsea Well Access and Light Well Intervention

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

Safety Boost: 4Subsea to Monitor Var Energi's Drilling Ops at Balder

Safety Boost: 4Subsea to Monitor Var Energi's Drilling Ops at Balder

Havyard Delivers Another Offshore Wind Service Vessel to Esvagt

Havyard Delivers Another Offshore Wind Service Vessel to Esvagt

Eco Wave Power Installs Spotter Buoy in Portugal

Eco Wave Power Installs Spotter Buoy in Portugal

Huge Interest in Norwegian Offshore Wind, Minister Says

Huge Interest in Norwegian Offshore Wind, Minister Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine