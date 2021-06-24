Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Keppel, Sembcorp Marine in Talks to Merge Offshore and Marine Units

June 24, 2021

Keppel Tuas Shipyard - File Photo: Keppel Corp.
Keppel Tuas Shipyard - File Photo: Keppel Corp.

Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp and smaller rival Sembcorp Marine have agreed to explore a potential combination of Sembcorp with Keppel's offshore and marine (O&M) business.

"The objective of these discussions is to create a stronger combined entity and sustainable value over the long term for Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine and their respective stakeholders, in response to dramatic changes in the global offshore and marine engineering and energy sectors," the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Earlier, Reuters cited sources as saying the companies, which both count Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings as their largest shareholder, were set to begin talks to explore combining their O&M businesses, which have been hit by years of oversupply and sustained weakness in oil prices.

Keppel is one of the world's largest offshore oil rig builders.

Sembcorp also announced a S$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion) fully committed rights issue.

The statement said Keppel and Sembcorp will "undertake mutual due diligence and discuss the terms of the potential combination, which is expected to take several months." 

($1 = 1.3445 Singapore dollars) 

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Jason Neely and Kim Coghill)

Shipbuilding Rigs Drilling Industry News Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema Breaks Jacket Installation Record at Johan...
Credit: F&G

VIDEO: Friede & Goldman Launches Offshore Wind Feeder...

Sponsored

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

The marine industry in 2030: Meet today’s challenges

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

The Subsea Factory

Integrated Cable Protection & Stability System Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Video

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Integrated Cable Protection and Stability Systems Offers Life-of-Field Benefits

Current News

Vattenfall to Sell 49.5% in Giant Offshore Wind Project in The Netherlands

Vattenfall to Sell 49.5% in Giant Offshore Wind Project in The Netherlands

Ocean Sun, Statkraft Working to Retrieve Sunken Solar Plant in Albania

Ocean Sun, Statkraft Working to Retrieve Sunken Solar Plant in Albania

Denmark's Largest Wind Farm: Bidders Given 4 Months to Prepare Final Bids

Denmark's Largest Wind Farm: Bidders Given 4 Months to Prepare Final Bids

Drilling Starts at Block No. 1 Offshore Bahrain

Drilling Starts at Block No. 1 Offshore Bahrain

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine