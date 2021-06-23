Subsea Europe Services Names Operations Manager Offshore

Germany-based marine data and equipment firm Subsea Europe Services has appointed Jorge Ibaceta as Operations Manager Offshore.

SES says that as part of this newly created role, Ibaceta will work to help customers maximize their investment in the company’s recently expanded equipment and technology rental pool.

"Jorge joins an experienced team of marine surveyors and data acquisition specialists already supporting end-users in the installation, commissioning and proper user of sophisticated subsea technologies including the cutting-edge Subsea Europe Services designed, integrated Hydrographic Survey System (iHSS)," SES said.

Ibaceta, a Master of Civil Engineering, joins Subsea Europe Services from the National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), Abu Dhabi UAE, where he worked as a Survey Data Processor, Hydrographic Surveyor and Chief Surveyor on various offshore campaigns.

His experience includes marine constructions operations, offshore dredging, and reclamation, rockworks, and piling for marine infrastructure works.

"Subsea Europe Services is an exciting company with field-proven innovations designed to streamline and enable new efficiencies in marine survey,” said Jorge.

"I’m looking forward to being part of the journey with such a dedicated team, especially following the expansion of the Subsea Europe Services rental pool with Seatronics recently, which gives customers access to even more cutting-edge technologies including ROVs, environmental monitoring systems, winches, and camera technology."

"Jorge’s appointment as Operations Manager contributes to our aim of simplifying the acquisition of marine data for customers without in-house expertise,” said Sören Themann, CEO, Subsea Europe Services. “While Technology development and integration enable easier to use, more automated technology, professional marine surveyors like Jorge can provide tangible added value by ensuring that the full capabilities of the diverse equipment we supply is leveraged to streamline survey performance and improve end-product quality.”