Dyna-Mac Secures FPSO Turret Module Gig

June 22, 2021

Dyna-Mac's Main Yard - Image Credit: Dyna-Mac
Singapore-based oil and gas module construction firm Dyna-Mac has said it has won additional work from existing customers, for a total provisional contract sum of S$8.0 million ($5,94 million). 

Dyna-Mac said it had secured an add-on work scope for an ongoing project in its yard. 

"The award is for the procurement of materials and assembly work of an FPSO turret module. The Group was awarded pipe spool fabrication work as well," Dyna-Mac said Tuesday.

Apart from securing new contracts, Dyna-Mac also shared some of its recent construction milestones.

The company said it had completed and loaded out the topside modules on FPSO MV34 for MODEC in 2Q 2021. 

"The fast track project achieved 1.88 million manhours of work with zero lost-time incident. In recognition of the effort and achievements by the project team, the Group was awarded with a project safety bonus," Dyna Mac said. It did not share info on the amount awarded.

Also, the company's overseas joint venture with China Merchant Group has completed and loaded out the topside modules in China with zero lost-time incidents and has received a project safety bonus for the safety achievement. 


