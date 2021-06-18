Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MENCK Delivers 'World's Largest' Hammers for Offshore Wind Installation in Taiwan

June 18, 2021

Credit: Acteon
Credit: Acteon

Dutch offshore installation company Heerema Marine Contractors has signed a contract with Acteon's offshore pile-driving operating subsidiary MENCK for the provision of two of the world’s largest hammers to support offshore wind installation activities in Taiwan.

The contract includes the delivery and operation of the MENCK MHU 4400S hydraulic hammers and the newly developed MENCK underwater Noise Reduction Unit, MNRU, and a live penetration depths measurement system.

Menck manufactured and assembled the essential hydraulic drive unit and the external shock absorber ring at its headquarters in Kaltenkirchen, Germany, and mobilized to Rotterdam for integration with the hammer housings and the 220-ton ram weight assembly on HMC's premises. 

 “This contract follows a recent sequence of successful projects in the renewables arena using the largest MENCK hammers,” said Fabian Hippe, Managing Director, MENCK GmbH. “Besides the general success in renewables and the increase of our market share, it is another significant step forward in our partnership with Heerema.”

While MENCK did not provide details on the project Heerema Marine Contractors is working on, the company has a contract for the transport and installation of 111 turbine foundations and the installation of two offshore substations for the Ørsted-operated Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind projects in Taiwan, using its heavy lift and installation vessel Aegir.

