Odfjell Oceanwind, Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Energy Collaborate on Floating Mobile Offshore Wind Units

Norwegian company Odfjell Oceanwind, which describes itself as the mobile offshore wind pioneer, has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Siemens Gamesa and Siemens Energy.

Under the MoU Odfjell Oceanwind intends to use Siemens Gamesa and Siemens Energy technologies for its Mobile Offshore Wind Units (MOWUs).

Odfjell Oceanwind is working to develop floating wind turbines to be used to decarbonize offshore oil and gas installations. First units are expected to be operational in 2024. Odfjell Oceanwind will operate as a “shipowner” and will provide its floating wind turbines on a rental basis.

The intention of the MoU is for the three parties to jointly develop MOWUs with Odfjell Oceanwind’s WindGrid hybrid for micro-grids, where emissions could be reduced by up to 70% compared to power generation from gas turbines or diesel engines.

"The WindGrid is intended to utilize Siemens Energy’s BlueVault energy storage solution which includes batteries, AC PowerGrids, transformers, switchboards and power control system," Odfjell Oceanwind said.

Also, the company said its harsh environment semisubmersible MOWUs are intended to use Siemens Gamesa's giant SG 14-222 DD or SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbines, featuring either 14 MW or 11 MW capacities, respectively.

"We are really excited to enter into this cooperation,” says the newly-appointed CEO of Odfjell Oceanwind, Per Lund. “Odfjell Oceanwind is on a fast track development to build a rental fleet of floating mobile wind units with a potential to contribute to the oil and gas industry’s emission reduction targets faster than any other available technology.

"The cooperation with both Siemens Gamesa and Siemens Energy gives us access to world-leading and proven solutions for wind turbines, energy storage, as well as solutions for power and integration to the host platforms. This is vital for us to minimize time to market, and being able to scale quickly. Our ambition is to have our first units producing renewable power from 2024.”

“Both Siemens Energy and Odfjell OceanWind share a common goal for decarbonizing the energy sector", said Bjørn Einar Brath, Managing director of Siemens Energy AS. “Odfjell Oceanwind’s Mobile Offshore Wind Unit concept represents an innovative and promising solution, whereby our batteries and power control system can help provide safe and reliable energy storage for the wind units.”

"Safely combining current strengths with innovative future solutions is a Siemens Gamesa hallmark. We’re energized by the chance to help develop mobile offshore wind units with Odfjell Oceanwind and Siemens Energy, and the far-reaching opportunities these units could provide. The renewable energy industry continues to undergo a rapid evolution, and we are excited that even with all we as Siemens Gamesa have achieved to date, we feel that we’re just getting just getting started on our offshore journey,” says Marc Becker, Siemens Gamesa Offshore CEO.