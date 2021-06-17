Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Vaalco Energy Hires Borr Jack-Up Rig for Gabon Drilling

June 17, 2021

Illustration only - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock
Africa-focused oil company Vaalco Energy has signed a contract with offshore drilling firm Borr Drilling for the drilling operations at the Etame block, offshore Gabon.

As part of Vaalco's 2021/2022 drilling campaign, Borr Jack-Up XIV, a Borr Drilling company, will drill two development wells and two appraisal wellbores with options to drill additional wells. 

The contract provides that the drilling rig can be on location as early as December of 2021, with the exact timing dependent on other commitments related to the rig. 

George  Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continue to work with our joint owners at Etame on our shared goal of executing another successful drilling campaign that can significantly add production and reserves. Success on all four wells contained within the drilling campaign could result in an increase in production of 7,000 to 8,000  gross barrels of oil per day and significant reserve additions of up to  10.2 million barrels of oil for the two appraisal wellbores that would be converted from resources into 2P reserves at year-end 2022. 

"We are  excited to get our next drilling campaign underway later this year.” 

Maxwell added: "With the benefit of our hedging program, our capital commitments over the next 12 months are expected to be fully funded through our cash flow and cash on hand. Additionally, we have several initiatives underway geared toward maximizing our netbacks. We remain firmly focused on maximizing shareholder returns while we continue to  progress our refreshed strategic objectives to deliver accretive growth.”

