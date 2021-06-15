TGS, Earth Science Analytics Bring AI to Seismic and Well Data World

Norwegian seismic data company TGS has partnered up with analysis and machine learning company Earth Science Analytics "to share expertise and promote further innovation in data-driven geoscience."

TGS said Tuesday the partnership had already delivered insight through a range of unique derivative datasets for the TGS Utsira Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey, created through Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis.

"This groundbreaking project is the first example of AI geological interpretation on a large-scale, densely sampled OBN exploration dataset covering over 1,500 square kilometers," TGS said.

According to TGS, the objective was to deliver a new suite of derivative seismic products to provide enhanced exploration insights through AI, especially in areas where Infrastructure lead exploration (ILX) is drawing increased focus from the E&P industry.

"With human training, ground truth well data anchoring, and blind testing, the combination of high fidelity seismic with cutting-edge AI technology provides reassuringly accurate predictions," TGS said.

As a cloud-native application, this partnership sees Earth Science Analytics’ EarthNet software installed into TGS’ cloud environment to create high-value derivates from the world’s largest library of subsurface data.

"The properties produced from seismic and well data analysis include porosity, lithology and water saturation, in addition to seismic interpretations of faults and geobodies such as injectites to an exceptionally high degree of confidence," TGS added.

"These outputs will be accessible to purchase and later to access in a data room environment as a means for operators to maximize their potential findings and profits, minimize risk and support the best possible decision making," TGS said.

Dr Eirik Larsen, Earth Science Analytics Customer Success Officer, said, “We are delighted to announce this collaboration with TGS and look forward to utilizing their extensive data library to provide a wealth of knowledge to our clients. This is the beginning of an exciting partnership which will continue to drive forward innovation, boost insights and cement data-driven thinking in the sector.”

Will Ashby, EVP of Eastern Hemisphere at TGS, stated, “The collaboration with Earth Science Analytics is an opportunity for TGS to maximize extraction of the subsurface data insights within our energy data library with integrated, AI-powered workflows. Application of these workflows on our Utsira OBN dataset has already produced startling results, and we look forward to future successes.”