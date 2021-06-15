MDL Wraps Flexible Installation Work with DOF in Angola

Aberdeenshire-based Maritime Developments (MDL) has completed a flexible installation project offshore Angola with the Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Subsea.

An MDL flex-lay spread, consisting of a Second-generation Reel Drive System, 4-track pipelay tensioner, and an overboarding chute, was used to install two 6” flexible jumpers.

The equipment was mobilized onboard the Skandi Seven vessel in the Mediterranean, under the supervision of MDL offshore personnel, who had quarantined on location before joining the crew on board.

Once in Angola, the MDL RDS was used to mobilize the product reel, minimizing the idle time in port by eliminating the requirement for reel sea-fastening. Following the offshore installation, the MDL spread was demobilized in a West African port facility.

Michael Blease-Shepley, MDL VP Africa, said: "This has been our first campaign with DOF Subsea in Angola and I am extremely pleased that we were able to support them in safely executing the scope in these challenging times.

“As ever, the careful forward-planning and co-operation between the two companies meant that we were able to safely optimize the execution schedule with personnel and equipment movements, to overcome the restrictions posed by the pandemic.

“I trust this project comes as a reflection of our absolute commitment to progressing the development of the industry in West Africa, even in light of such unprecedented challenges as COVID-19.”

MDL did not say who the end client was.