BP, Aker, Statkraft in Norwegian Offshore Wind Team-up

June 14, 2021

Credit: BP
Credit: BP

Oil giant BP, working to reimagine itself and become a wider energy company, has joined Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind in a ‎consortium bidding to develop offshore wind energy in Norway.

The partnership – in which bp, Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind will each hold a 33.3% ‎share – will pursue a bid to develop offshore wind power in the Sørlige Nordsjø II (SN2) ‎license area.

“SN2’s favorable location provides power export access to local and adjacent markets. The ‎consortium also intends to explore opportunities to provide clean power to electrify ‎offshore oil and gas facilities,” BP said in a statement Monday.

According to BP, the partnership would work with local suppliers, building ‎industrial competencies for Norway’s offshore wind market, and contribute toward value ‎creation in the Nordic and European energy market.
Dev Sanyal, BP’s executive vice president of gas & low carbon energy, said: “BP aims to ‎grow our renewables business at scale and we see great opportunities in offshore wind ‎energy.

“We have decades of offshore experience in the North Sea and will also bring our ‎extensive trading capabilities and strong relationships in Europe. Coming together with ‎Aker and Statkraft, we believe this consortium will be ideally positioned to effectively and ‎efficiently grow and deliver clean power for European markets, as well as strengthen the ‎supply to Norway when needed.”‎

BP has interests in the offshore wind sector in the US and UK.

