BP, Aker, Statkraft in Norwegian Offshore Wind Team-up

Oil giant BP, working to reimagine itself and become a wider energy company, has joined Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind in a consortium bidding to develop offshore wind energy in Norway.
The partnership – in which bp, Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind will each hold a 33.3% share – will pursue a bid to develop offshore wind power in the Sørlige Nordsjø II (SN2) license area.
“SN2’s favorable location provides power export access to local and adjacent markets. The consortium also intends to explore opportunities to provide clean power to electrify offshore oil and gas facilities,” BP said in a statement Monday.
According to BP, the partnership would work with local suppliers, building industrial competencies for Norway’s offshore wind market, and contribute toward value creation in the Nordic and European energy market.
Dev Sanyal, BP’s executive vice president of gas & low carbon energy, said: “BP aims to grow our renewables business at scale and we see great opportunities in offshore wind energy.
“We have decades of offshore experience in the North Sea and will also bring our extensive trading capabilities and strong relationships in Europe. Coming together with Aker and Statkraft, we believe this consortium will be ideally positioned to effectively and efficiently grow and deliver clean power for European markets, as well as strengthen the supply to Norway when needed.”
BP has interests in the offshore wind sector in the US and UK.