SeaMar's Deep Helder Vessel Deployed at Equinor's Beacon Wind Site

Dutch offshore vessel owner SeaMar has informed that its MV Deep Helder has been deployed by MMT on the 2021 export cable route surveys for the Equinor “Beacon Wind” offshore wind farm.

SeaMar’s Deep Helder is supporting MMT on this renewable energy project during the Geophysical, Geotechnical, Environmental and Benthic surveys along the export route of the Beacon Wind sites 1 and 2.

"Since the start of the project our vessel has been working at the Beacon Wind offshore wind farm location which is situated 20 miles south of Massachusetts and 60 miles off the coast of New York," SeaMar said.

When complete, Beacon Wind 1 will provide 1,230 megawatts of offshore wind power to the State of New York.