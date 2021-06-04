MMT Surveying 'Beacon Wind' Cable Route

Equinor has awarded Ocean Infinity's MMT a contract for export cable route surveys for the ‘Beacon Wind’ offshore wind farm in the U.S.

MMT is performing a combination of geophysical, geotechnical, environmental, and benthic surveys along the export route of Beacon Wind sites 1 and 2. The works started in April and are expected to be complete in July.

This contract is in addition to the offshore survey work awarded to MMT in 2020 which completed in May 2021.

The Beacon Wind offshore wind farm is located 20 miles south of Massachusetts and 60 miles off the coast of New York. When complete, Beacon Wind 1 will provide 1,230 megawatts of offshore wind power to the State of New York.

Beacon Wind is being developed by Equinor and BP through their 50/50 strategic partnership in the U.S.



