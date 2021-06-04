Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MMT Surveying 'Beacon Wind' Cable Route

June 4, 2021

Equinor has awarded Ocean Infinity's MMT a contract for export cable route surveys for the ‘Beacon Wind’ offshore wind farm in the U.S.

MMT is performing a combination of geophysical, geotechnical, environmental, and benthic surveys along the export route of Beacon Wind sites 1 and 2. The works started in April and are expected to be complete in July.

This contract is in addition to the offshore survey work awarded to MMT in 2020 which completed in May 2021. 

The Beacon Wind offshore wind farm is located 20 miles south of Massachusetts and 60 miles off the coast of New York.  When complete, Beacon Wind 1 will provide 1,230 megawatts of offshore wind power to the State of New York. 

Beacon Wind is being developed by Equinor and BP through their 50/50 strategic partnership in the U.S.


  • Credit: Equinor
Energy Geoscience Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Subsea Cables Survey Geotechnical

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Steve Johnston/MarineTraffic.com

Equinor Adds Two Wells to Valaris' Jack-Up Rig Scope
Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea Integration Alliance Confirms Bacalhau EPCI...


Trending Offshore News

A Repsol platform in Malasyia (File photo) Credit: Repsol / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 license

Repsol Sells E&P Assets in Malaysia, Vietnam to Hibiscus...
Energy
Illustration / Credit - TechnipFMC

Petronas, TechnipFMC Sign Limbayong SURF Contract
Offshore Energy

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

ION, Shearwater Start UK North Sea 3D Survey

ION, Shearwater Start UK North Sea 3D Survey

Exxon Mobil Relinquishes Stake in Ghana Offshore Block

Exxon Mobil Relinquishes Stake in Ghana Offshore Block

Oil Firms Challenge Fieldwood's Reorganization Plan

Oil Firms Challenge Fieldwood's Reorganization Plan

MMT Surveying 'Beacon Wind' Cable Route

MMT Surveying 'Beacon Wind' Cable Route

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine