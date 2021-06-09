Blueprint Lab Opts for Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV

Blueprint Lab, a company that develops and manufactures compact dexterous subsea all-electric manipulators, has chosen the Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV as its lead in-house development platform.

"Blueprint Lab’s design concept means their all-electric manipulators can be easily integrated onto different manufacturer’s robotic vehicles, with the Falcon seen as a valuable resource for further manipulator testing in real-world scenarios," Saab Seaeye said.

Global interest comes as operators discover the dexterity of electric manipulator performance with its smooth, precise, and controllable operation, the company said.

The modular technology design in Blueprint Lab’s manipulators, with a lift capacity exceeding 10kg, and over 1200N of grip force, allows multiple end-effector options to be fitted for a wide variety of applications, Saab Seaeye added.

"The advancement of [ Blueprint Lab's ] integrated tooling technologies will be helped by utilizing the Falcon’s iCON intelligent control system. Blueprint Lab also say the Falcon’s compact size makes for easy deployment at test sites when trialling manipulator solutions to real-world problems," the ROV maker said.

“We’re excited to push the boundaries of what Falcon customers can do with their vehicle when fitted with our electric manipulators,” says Blueprint Lab’s Business Development Manager, Anders Ridley-Smith. “Fitted with our Bravo manipulators and the Falcon Integration Kit, operators will have access to a new capability for use in visual and NDT inspection, construction and recovery operations, and other complex tasks,” he added.

One key reason for choosing the Falcon, Saab Seaeye said, is the match between the market sectors in which it is deployed and Blueprint Lab’s own markets, including defense, offshore energy, and marine science. Blueprint Lab is supported in its development work by the Australian Government.