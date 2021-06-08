Chevron Books Floatel Rig for Anchor Field Services

U.S. oil major Chevron has hired Floatel International's offshore accommodation rig for services at its Anchor field development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Floatel said Tuesday that it would deploy its Floatel Triumph rig for the job. It did not share the financial details.

The offshore accommodation services firm said the contract provided Chevron with an option to book the rig for either four or five months with an expected start of accommodation services in the second or third quarter of 2023.

Also, Chevron has options to extend the charter after the firm period.

Chevron's Anchor discovery is located in Block 807 of the Green Canyon Protraction Area, located approximately 225 km off the coast of Louisiana in more than 1,500 m of water. With an operating pressure of 20,000 psi, it’s one of the first ultra high-pressure projects in the world.

It will be developed with a semi-submersible production unit with a production capacity of 75,000 b/d of oil and 28 MMcf/d of gas, with the potential for future expansion.

As for Floatel, the company has been on a roll recently, and especially with the Floatel Triumph accommodation unit.

In less than a fortnight, Floatel has secured four contracts for the rig, including the Chevron deal. Apart from the Chevron contract, the three other deals are for work in Asia, on Shell's Malampaya platform, Orsted's offshore wind farms in Taiwan, and also with an undisclosed client in the Asia Pacific.

The Floatel Triumph, built in 2016, can accommodate 500 people in one and two-bed cabins. It has a telescopic gangway for workers to transfer between the floatel and the host installation.