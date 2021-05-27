Offshore Accommodation Firm Floatel Bags First Offshore Wind Assignment

Floatel International, a company providing offshore accommodation services to the international oil and gas industry, has won its first offshore wind assignment.

"The company is proud and honored to announce that the Group has been awarded its first offshore wind farm contract," Floatel, the owner of a fleet of semi-submersible accommodation rigs, said Thursday.

Under the contract, Floaterl will support Ørsted in constructing its 900MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a Offshore Wind Farms located some 35-60 kilometers offshore Taiwan.

Floatel will provide construction support services including accommodation and related services such as catering.

The company's Floatel Triumph semi-submersible accommodation unit has been nominated for the assignment.

Ørsted said in March it would start laying export and array cables and installing the offshore substations and foundations in 2021 and then proceed with wind turbine installation in 2022.

Located off the coast of Changhua County, the first large-scale and "farshore" offshore wind farms in Taiwan are scheduled to be finalized by 2022 and will provide electricity to one million households.

Worth noting, the is Floatel's second contract award announced this week and the second for the Floatel Triumph.

Namely, Floatel said Tuesday that Shell had awarded it a contract for the Floatel Triumph accommodation unit for work at the Malampaya file, offshore the Philippines.

Built in 2016 by Keppel, the Floatel Triumph is equipped with the Kongsberg Dynamic Positioning System, certified to DP3 class.

It can accommodate 500 people in one and two-bed cabins and has large recreational areas, including mess and day rooms, gymnasium, internet café, and a movie theater. The unit has a telescopic gangway for workers to transfer between the floatel and the host installation.

The three-month charter with Shell in the Philippines will begin on-site on September 1, 2021.