Island Offshore Takes Delivery of New PSV

June 7, 2021

Credit: UAVPIC/Island Offshore
Credit: UAVPIC/Island Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Island Offshore earlier this month took delivery of the platform supply vessel Island Discoverer. The vessel was completed by VARD Langsten this spring.

“It is always exciting to take delivery of a new ship, and we are proud and grateful that our fleet is being expanded. We look forward to putting Island Discoverer to work in a market that is showing signs of improvement after many demanding years. I wish the crew the best of luck with the operation and hope that the customers will welcome the vessel,” said Tommy Walaunet CEO of Island Offshore Management AS.

The Island Discoverer will transport and supply both liquid and dry cargo in tanks, as well as containers and pipes on deck. 

It is 86 meters long and 18.5 meters wide, with a deck area of 900m2.  Island Discoverer has cabin space for 26 people on board. 

The vessel will be flagged in NOR with a crew of 13. Island Discoverer is of the design type UT 717 CDX, designed by Kongsberg Maritime, and is the fifth of this type in the fleet of Island Offshore.

 

