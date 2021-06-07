Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bureau Veritas Launches Digital Simulation Tool for Floating Wind

June 7, 2021

Credit: BV
Credit: BV

Bureau Veritas (BV) has launched a new digital simulation tool – Opera – saying it will be a key asset for the certification of floating units, notably floating wind turbines.

"As offshore wind farms are built further offshore, floating wind turbines are becoming increasingly more common, a trend which has accelerated due to a growing demand for alternative energy sources that can support a zero-carbon society. Bureau Veritas is in a leading position to enable the commercialization of floating offshore wind, by providing solutions and guidance to develop safe, reliable, and cost-competitive projects," BV said.

According to BV, Opera offers an independent and fully integrated modeling solution that includes all components of a floating wind turbine, from mooring systems to blades. 

"It is state-of-the-art for sea-keeping and station-keeping of any floating structure, including floating wind turbines powered by both sea and wind loads. It addresses the complex physics involved with aero-hydro couplings and the multi-body interactions inherent in floating projects," BV said.

BV further said that Opera brings new and unique capabilities, including thorough understanding of any floating wind projects and flexibility to cater for any innovative design; Performing Integrated Loads Analysis, taking into account all types of couplings; Providing accuracy, reliability and speed to support customer requests; Providing independent verification services; Supporting the design review team in case of technical issues.

Laurent Leblanc, Senior Vice President Technical & Operations at Bureau Veritas, commented: “The development of Opera has been an amazing journey. We have built and improved our modeling capabilities over the years, in partnership with our clients. Today, we are in a position to perform any calculation to certify, give confidence and help de-risk any floating offshore wind turbine project. Opera will enable greater access to sustainable energy generated from wind, helping the offshore industry support the  transition to an era of green, low-carbon operations.”
 Credit: BV

Technology Offshore Wind Renewables

