Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ulstein Delivers Nexans Aurora Cable Layer

June 2, 2021

Nexans Aurora on sea trial, photo Per Eide Studio./ via Ulstein
Nexans Aurora on sea trial, photo Per Eide Studio./ via Ulstein

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein has this week delivered the cable-laying vessel Nexans Aurora to its owner Nexans.

The vessel will be used for the transfer and installation of subsea high voltage cables and a variety of subsea construction jobs.

The 149.9 meters long and 31 meters wide vessel is equipped for cable and umbilical transport and laying, including bundle laying, protection, and jointing.

Ulstein Group CEO, Cathrine Kristiseter Marti said: "I am proud to see the Nexans Aurora delivered on time despite the parallel handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, with all the implications, restrictions, and delays being dealt with in areas such as production, sourcing, travel restrictions, quarantines and much more. It is an extraordinary achievement that Ulstein has managed to keep Covid-19 off their premises throughout the complete project."

The naming ceremony for the vessel will be held in Ulsteinvik on June 8, before its departure to its home port of Halden.

The Nexans Aurora's first assignment will be to lay the export cables for the Seagreen offshore wind farm project. The construction of the 1,075 megawatt (MW) offshore wind project will start in 2021. When completed, the Seagreen 1 will be Scotland's largest wind farm.

Nexans recently also secured a contract for the vessel with Empire Offshore Wind, an offshore wind joint venture between Equinor and BP. The JV has picked Nexans as a preferred supplier to connect the Empire Wind offshore projects in New York to the onshore grid.

The turnkey projects cover the full design and manufacturing, as well as the laying and protection of over 300 km of export cables that will deliver renewable energy to over one million homes. Nexans plans to use its Nexans Aurora for the project.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

Ørsted's wind farm in the Dutch North Sea - File Photo: Ørsted

Ørsted to Invest $57B by 2027 to Become Global Leader in...
Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea Integration Alliance Confirms Bacalhau EPCI...


Trending Offshore News

A Repsol platform in Malasyia (File photo) Credit: Repsol / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 license

Repsol Sells E&P Assets in Malaysia, Vietnam to Hibiscus...
Energy
Credit: Equinor

Equinor Sanctions $8B Bacalhau Field Development in Brazil
Offshore

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

Awind's Newbuild Vessel to Support Construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Awind's Newbuild Vessel to Support Construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Ulstein Delivers Nexans Aurora Cable Layer

Ulstein Delivers Nexans Aurora Cable Layer

AFK, Ferd Create Offshore Wind JV Targeting Norwegian Tender

AFK, Ferd Create Offshore Wind JV Targeting Norwegian Tender

Lawsuit Challenges ExxonMobil's Exploration and Production Activities in Guyana

Lawsuit Challenges ExxonMobil's Exploration and Production Activities in Guyana

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine