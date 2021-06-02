Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

KCA Deutag Brings in $550M in Platform Drilling Contracts

June 2, 2021

File Photo: KCA Deutag
File Photo: KCA Deutag

Oil and gas drilling and engineering firm KCA Deutag said Wednesday it had secured $550 million worth of platform drilling contracts.

KCA Deutag said the deals added 13 years to its contract backlog. According to the company, the agreements include one contract award and two contract extensions for platform drilling services in Russia, UK, and the Norwegian North Sea.

KCA Deutag’s Offshore division secured a five-year contract, with a further 2x2 year extension options, with a major oil company offshore Russia. It did not say who the client was.

It said that the award in Russia would see the local team continue to deliver platform drilling services including rig maintenance, warehousing, inventory procurement, and management for three offshore platforms. 

"In addition, the UK and Norway teams were also successful in securing two separate contract extensions with longstanding customers," KCA Deutag said.

"As oil and gas operators look for ways to accelerate the realization of their ESG goals, KCA Deutag plays a pivotal role in this transition. Through its Group-wide products, they are able to engage customers and present solution-based offerings. In the case of these recent awards, the focus has been on the assessment, monitoring, and reduction of carbon emissions by means of operational and equipment optimization," the company said. It did not say who the clients were in the UK and Norway, either.


Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Ørsted's wind farm in the Dutch North Sea - File Photo: Ørsted

Ørsted to Invest $57B by 2027 to Become Global Leader in...
Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea Integration Alliance Confirms Bacalhau EPCI...


Trending Offshore News

A Repsol platform in Malasyia (File photo) Credit: Repsol / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 license

Repsol Sells E&P Assets in Malaysia, Vietnam to Hibiscus...
Energy
Credit: Equinor

Equinor Sanctions $8B Bacalhau Field Development in Brazil
Offshore

Insight

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Headwinds: Offshore Wind will Take Years to Carry Factory Jobs to U.S.

Video

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Deepwater Sector “Rapidly Accelerates” out of Downturn

Current News

Awind's Newbuild Vessel to Support Construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Awind's Newbuild Vessel to Support Construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Ulstein Delivers Nexans Aurora Cable Layer

Ulstein Delivers Nexans Aurora Cable Layer

AFK, Ferd Create Offshore Wind JV Targeting Norwegian Tender

AFK, Ferd Create Offshore Wind JV Targeting Norwegian Tender

Lawsuit Challenges ExxonMobil's Exploration and Production Activities in Guyana

Lawsuit Challenges ExxonMobil's Exploration and Production Activities in Guyana

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine