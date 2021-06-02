KCA Deutag Brings in $550M in Platform Drilling Contracts

Oil and gas drilling and engineering firm KCA Deutag said Wednesday it had secured $550 million worth of platform drilling contracts.

KCA Deutag said the deals added 13 years to its contract backlog. According to the company, the agreements include one contract award and two contract extensions for platform drilling services in Russia, UK, and the Norwegian North Sea.

KCA Deutag’s Offshore division secured a five-year contract, with a further 2x2 year extension options, with a major oil company offshore Russia. It did not say who the client was.

It said that the award in Russia would see the local team continue to deliver platform drilling services including rig maintenance, warehousing, inventory procurement, and management for three offshore platforms.

"In addition, the UK and Norway teams were also successful in securing two separate contract extensions with longstanding customers," KCA Deutag said.

"As oil and gas operators look for ways to accelerate the realization of their ESG goals, KCA Deutag plays a pivotal role in this transition. Through its Group-wide products, they are able to engage customers and present solution-based offerings. In the case of these recent awards, the focus has been on the assessment, monitoring, and reduction of carbon emissions by means of operational and equipment optimization," the company said. It did not say who the clients were in the UK and Norway, either.



