Odfjell Drilling, BP, Baker Hughes in Pact to Boost Clair Ridge Output

Oil major BP, oilfield services firm Baker Hughes, and offshore drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling, have struck a deal together to transform platform drilling and completions activity at the BP-operated Clair oil field, offshore the UK.

Located 75km west of the Shetland Islands, Clair was discovered in 1977. Production from the field began in 2005 through the Clair Phase One platform, which was the first fixed platform west of Shetland. Production from Clair Ridge, the second phase of development comprising two bridge-linked platforms, started in November 2018.

Now, under a five-year deal, the partners under the alliance dubbed the Clair alliance aim to improve production across Clair, initially targeting a 15% increase in average annual production on Clair Ridge, the second phase development of the field.

" [The production increase ] will be achieved through drilling the best quality wells safely and more efficiently and harnessing the skills and expertise of each company in a single collaborative team. This agreement sees the parties embark on a new progressive commercial relationship that will provide for sharing risk and reward. It is an example of best practice oil and gas supply chain principles in action," the companies said in a statement.

According to the partners, the new way of working will also use Integrated Operations Level (IO3) –"the most progressive, technologically-advanced model for shaping offshore work and onshore support."

"IO3 features a single well services provider working as part of an integrated operating team, using enabling technologies to move tasks onshore from offshore," the statement further reads.

The Clair alliance will have a new governance structure with a project management team onshore and personnel from BP, Baker Hughes and Odfjell Drilling managing day-to-day drilling and completion operations offshore. The Clair alliance will be overseen by a steering group of representatives from all three companies.

Emeka Emembolu, Senior Vice President, bp North Sea said: “Maximising the Clair field’s 7bn barrel potential safely and efficiently is crucial to ensuring a sustainable future for our existing and future Clair developments. We believe the collaborative approach of the Clair alliance - where all parties work towards and are rewarded by achieving this common goal - is fundamental to achieving this and will be crucial in our mission to become the best oil and gas business we can in the North Sea.”

Marianne Davenport, Vice President, Oilfield Services Europe, Baker Hughes added: “We are excited to embark on this journey with bp and Odfjell to transform the way we deliver wells. Using progressive remote operations models and digital solutions, this alliance is an important milestone on the shared journey towards safer, more profitable and lower carbon intensity operations.”

Elisabeth Haram, EVP, Odfjell Energy said: “This alliance with bp and Baker Hughes will continue our long-term relationship and recognizes the added value that comes from working collaboratively as one team with a strong focus on safe and efficient operations. We are delighted to enter this alliance which drives a new process for accelerated well delivery and aligns all parties in delivering exceptional performance.”