Archer to Provide P&A Services to Wintershall Noordzee for Up to 42 Wells

May 27, 2021

Wintershall Noordzee, a Dutch joint venture between Gazprom and Wintershall Dea has awarded Archer Oiltools the contract for a plugging and abandonment campaign for the 2021/22 period and for up to 42 offshore wells.

Oil services company Archer will provide is Perforate, Wash, and Cement & Formation Integrity testing tools & Services and Downhole Tools on Tubing conveyed & Plugs-Cutters for 22 wells with an option of another 20 wells.

The company did not share the financial details of the North Sea P&A contract.

In February this year, Nexstep, the Dutch association for decommissioning and reuse of oil and gas infrastructure, said that six oil and gas operators in The Netherlands, within the Nextep partnership, were working on a major campaign to decommission oil and gas wells as part of a single campaign. 

Nexstep at the time said that NAM, Neptune Energy, ONE-Dyas, Petrogas, Total E&P Nederland, and Wintershall Noordzee had issued a joint tender for the decommissioning of wells.  

This is the first time that wells from different operators will be removed together in one campaign, Nexstep said at the time.

It's unclear if the latest contract between Archer and Wintershall Noordzee is related to the Nexstep initiative.

