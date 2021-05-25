Shearwater Hires DOF Subsea's Vessel, ROV for OBN Survey in Brazil

Marine seismic contractor Shearwater Geoservices has awarded subsea support vessel operator DOF Subsea contracts a vessel and an ROV contract for seismic support work in Brazil.

DOF Subsea's Skandi Neptune vessel will support Shearwater's Ocean Bottom Node seismic campaigns on Petrobras' Jubarte, Tupi, and Iracema fields offshore Brazil.

The Skandi Neptune, currently in Norway, is now getting ready for transit to Rio de Janeiro for the start of the Jubarte survey in the

Campos Basis over a 3-month period.

The Tupi and Iracema surveys should start in Q3 2021 in the Santos Basis and last approximately nine months.

DOF Subsea did not share the financial details of the award.