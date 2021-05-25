Abu Dhabi: ADNOC Awards NPCC $744M Belbazem Offshore Development Contract

Abu Dhabi's national oil firm ADNOC on Tuesday announced the award of a $744 million contract for the full field development of the Belbazem Offshore Block to the National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC).

The contract was awarded by Al Yasat Petroleum Operations Company Ltd (Al Yasat), ADNOC’s subsidiary and joint venture (JV) with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

According to ADNOC, the award is in line with the company's plan to expand its oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day (mmbpd) by 2030. ADNOC and CNPC hold 60% and 40% stakes in Al Yasat respectively.

Located 120 kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi city, the Belbazem Block consists of three marginal offshore fields; Belbazem, Umm Al Salsal, and Umm Al Dholou.

"The EPC contract award follows a competitive tender process and will see 65% of the award value flow back into the UAE economy under ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) program, highlighting how ADNOC continues to prioritize ICV as it delivers its 2030 strategy," ADNOC said.

The scope of the award covers engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning activities for the offshore facilities required to enable full production capacity of 45,000 bpd of light crude with API gravity of around 35 degrees and 27 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of associated gas from Belbazem. First oil is expected in 2023.

The project scope includes three offshore Well Head Towers (WHTs), one in each of the Block’s three fields, interconnecting sub-sea pipelines, and cables to Zirku Island, located around 60 kilometers from Belbazem field. The scope also covers the development of greenfield facilities for water injection, produced water treatment, gas compression, and associated utilities as well as brownfield works for tie-in to existing facilities at Zirku Island.

Al Yasat’s concession areas cover two blocks; one offshore and one mixed onshore/offshore. The offshore block includes oil fields at Bu Haseer, Belbazem, Umm Al Salsal, Umm Al Dholou, and Arzanah while the onshore/offshore block is located southwest of Abu Dhabi city.