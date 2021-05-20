W&T Offshore Books Valaris Jack-Up Rig for Gulf of Mexico Drilling Project

Offshore drilling firm Valaris has secured a contract for one of its jack-up rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Valaris, which on April 30, 2021 completed its financial restructuring and emerged from chapter 11, said Wednesday that the jack-up rig contract was with the Gulf of Mexico-focused oil firm W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore will charter VALARIS JU-117 jack-up drilling rig, previously known as Ralph Coffman, on a 45-day deal. The heavy-duty jack-up rig is expected to start its contract in July 2021. Valaris did not share the dayrate details.

Also, in a social media post earlier this week, Valaris said it had in just one week put three of its rigs, Valaris 107, Valaris MS-1, and the Valaris Gorilla V, back to work across the globe.

It did not share further details on the contracts of the three units.

Earlier this month, Valaris said it had won a 240-day contract extension for its Valaris JU-115 jack-up rig offshore Thailand with Mubadala Petroleum.

The extension will begin in the first quarter of 2022, and the heavy-duty jack-up rig will remain with Mubadala off the coast of Thailand until September 2022. Bassoe Offshore estimated the dayrate to be around $75.000.