Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Man to Join James Fisher's EDS as Managing Director

May 20, 2021

Wayne Mulhall - Credit: James Fisher Renewables
Wayne Mulhall - Credit: James Fisher Renewables

Wayne Mulhall, a Senior Director at offshore wind turbine firm MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, will become a Managing Director of EDS HV, part of James Fisher Renewables.

EDS HV provides high voltage engineering solutions to the renewables industry, from conceptual design, through installation and operations, and maintenance. The company has been involved in over  40 offshore and onshore wind farms.

Mulhall will join EDS in August, from a senior role at MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, and having previously held senior positions at Siemens Energy and Rolls Royce.

He takes on the role from Ryan Calvert, who held the position on an interim basis and will remain with EDS when Mulhall arrives.

Mulhall said: "I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to work with a respected name and talent pool helping shape the future of EDS. I look forward to being part of the next stage of growth and delivering first-class service to the offshore wind industry.”

Giovanni Corbetta, Managing Director of James Fisher’s Marine Contracting Division, adds: “I am delighted that Wayne will be joining EDS and James Fisher Renewables, and look forward to working with him at what is an incredibly exciting time for James Fisher, as the group continues to help offshore developers accelerate the energy transition.

I would also like to thank Ryan for leading the business during this interim period and I am pleased to confirm that he will be taking up the position of Sales, Strategy and Commercial Director within EDS, but also supporting the wider renewables strategy.”

People Europe Jobs news People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Responders conduct salvage and pollution response operations in the wake of the fatal Seacor Power capsizing. (Photo: Brendan Freeman / U.S. Coast Guard)

NTSB Issues Preliminary Report on Fatal Seacor Power...
Contacted salvage crews tap into an above water fuel tank and start removing the fuel from Seacor Power, May 3, off Port Fourchon, La. (Photo: Brendan Freeman / U.S. Coast Guard)

Salvors Remove Diesel Fuel from Capsized Liftboat Seacor...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Indian Navy Spokesperson Twiter / Screenshot

Cyclone Tauktae: Rescue Op Launched for 81 Offshore Oil...
Offshore
Cyclone Tauktae - Credit: NASA

Cyclone Tauktae Hits ONGC Offshore Installations. Three...
Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

W&T Offshore Books Valaris Jack-Up Rig for Gulf of Mexico Drilling Project

W&T Offshore Books Valaris Jack-Up Rig for Gulf of Mexico Drilling Project

European Commission Greenlights €22.5B Polish Scheme to Support Offshore Wind Farms

European Commission Greenlights €22.5B Polish Scheme to Support Offshore Wind Farms

Kenny Murdoch Named Acteon CFO

Kenny Murdoch Named Acteon CFO

Norway: Wage Talks Between Offshore Drilling Firms, Workers Break Down

Norway: Wage Talks Between Offshore Drilling Firms, Workers Break Down

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine