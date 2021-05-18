Ithaca Energy Awards Captain EOR EPCI Deal to TechnipFMC

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has won a "significant" engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract from Ithaca Energy for the recently sanctioned Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Project in the UK North Sea.

For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract ranges between $75 million and $250 million.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment, including a rigid riser caisson, water injection flexible flowline, umbilical, and associated equipment.





Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “We are delighted to support Ithaca Energy on this important EOR expansion of the Captain field, utilizing our innovative design and installation technologies and solutions to unlock and maximize the recovery of hydrocarbons from the UK Continental Shelf. We look forward to helping Ithaca improve project economics, enhance performance and reduce emissions.”

The Captain field lies approximately 145 kilometers (90 miles) northeast of Aberdeen, Scotland, in the Outer Moray Firth area of the UK North Sea, in water depths of around 105.5 meters (346 feet).

UK-based Ithaca Energy, the operator of the Captain field located on the edge of the outer Moray Firth, UK, in April sanctioned Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Stage 2 project.

"The project is designed to significantly increase hydrocarbon recovery by injecting polymerized water into the reservoir through additional subsea wells, subsea infrastructure, and new topsides facilities," Ithaca Energy said at the time.

An Ithaca Energy spokesperson told Offshore Engineer that the investment was valued at around £400 million (around $549,7 million).

"Platform modifications will take place in 2021, ahead of subsea work scopes and drilling across 2022 and 2023. First oil expected in early 2023, before reaching a peak in 2026," the spokesperson said.

The field's current production is 27,000 bopd, and Ithaca aims to recover circa 40mmboe incremental resources from EOR Stage 2.

The billion-barrel Captain field was discovered in 1977, in Block 13/22a and it achieved first production in March 1997. The Captain installation comprises a Wellhead Protector Platform and Bridge Linked Platform connected to a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel.

Ithaca Energy holds 85% and is the operator of the Captain field, Dana Petroleum holds 15%.