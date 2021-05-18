Magseis Fairfield Wins 4D Survey Gig in North Sea

Magseis Fairfield has won a contract to conduct a 4D Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) monitor survey in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea with an unnamed client.

The survey is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021 and last for just under a month.

Magseis Fairfield's Marine Autonomous Seismic System (MASS) node technology will be used to perform the survey.

The company's CEO Carel Hooijkaas said: "This award is a repeat project using our differentiated modular MASS technology. Importantly, it further adds to our backlog for this technology in the North Sea, and again highlights that our clients continue to execute key OBN seismic projects on their key assets."



