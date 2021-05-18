Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Magseis Fairfield Wins 4D Survey Gig in North Sea

May 18, 2021

Credit: Magseis Fairfield
Credit: Magseis Fairfield

Magseis Fairfield has won a contract to conduct a 4D  Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) monitor survey in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea with an unnamed client.

The survey is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2021 and last for just under a month.

Magseis Fairfield's Marine Autonomous Seismic System (MASS) node technology will be used to perform the survey.

The company's CEO Carel Hooijkaas said: "This award is a repeat project using our differentiated modular MASS technology. Importantly, it further adds to our backlog for this technology in the North Sea, and again highlights that our clients continue to execute key OBN seismic projects on their key assets."


Energy Geoscience Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Seismic OBN

Related Offshore News

Jonathan Lints is Divisional Director Subsea with Clarksons Platou (Offshore)

Don’t Miss the Boat in the Subsea Market
Credit: Indian Navy Spokesperson Twiter / Screenshot

Cyclone Tauktae: Rescue Op Launched for 81 Offshore Oil...


Trending Offshore News

U.S. Gulf of Mexico: Worker Dies in Incident Aboard...
Energy
Credit: Oxford Brookes University

Vertical Offshore Wind Turbines More Efficient than...
Renewable Energy

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Shell Shareholders Support Energy Transition Plan, Increase Pressure for Further Climate Action

Shell Shareholders Support Energy Transition Plan, Increase Pressure for Further Climate Action

Japan Sets Aside $3.4B for Hydrogen R&D

Japan Sets Aside $3.4B for Hydrogen R&D

AMS Buys Damen Fast Crew Supplier to Serve French Offshore Wind Market

AMS Buys Damen Fast Crew Supplier to Serve French Offshore Wind Market

IEA: New Fossil Fuel Investments Must Stop If We Want to Meet 2050 Net-Zero Target

IEA: New Fossil Fuel Investments Must Stop If We Want to Meet 2050 Net-Zero Target

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine