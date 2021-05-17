Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Wind: Fugro Nets 3-Year Geotechnical Survey Deal in Germany

May 17, 2021

Credit: bphoto/AdobeStock
Dutch offshore services firm Fugro has been awarded a multi-year site investigation contract by Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency for offshore wind projects in the German part of the North Sea.

"The program will be completed in three parts divided over the coming three years and comprises geotechnical investigations for offshore wind farm development areas in the German sector of the North Sea," Fugro said Monday.

Fugro will acquire geotechnical data using several geotechnical drilling and seabed testing vessels, followed by laboratory testing and reporting by its German and UK laboratories.

"This multi-year contract has a significant value," Fugro said without providing the exact value.

Fugro is currently mobilizing for the first phase with a target start date end of May, starting with seabed cone penetration testing with its Seacalf Mk-V Deepdrive system. This will be followed by the drilling of the boreholes with downhole CPT testing, sampling, and geophysical logging from dedicated geotechnical vessels. The laboratory testing results will be used by future wind farm developers to prepare their bids.
 

Energy Renewable Energy Geoscience Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables Geotechnical

