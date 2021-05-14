Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sonadrill Nets 12-well Drillship Contract in Angola

May 14, 2021

Sonangol Quenguela - Credit: S Jones/MarineTraffic.com
Sonangol Quenguela - Credit: S Jones/MarineTraffic.com

Angolan offshore drilling firm Sonadrill, the 50:50 joint venture between Seadrill and an affiliate of Sonangol, has secured a twelve-well contract in Angola for the Sonangol Quenguela drillship. The contract includes one option for nine wells and eleven one well options, Seadrill said Friday.

Total contract value for the firm portion of the contract for the 238.4 meters long drillship is expected to be around $131 million (including mobilization revenue and additional services) with the start-up expected in Q1 2022 and running to Q3 2023. 

The contract is contingent on National Concessionaire approval. Sonangol Quenguela is the second of two Sonangol-owned drillships to be bareboat chartered into Sonadrill, Seadrill said.

The drillship is a 7th generation, DP3, dual activity, ultra-deepwater drillship delivered in 2019, capable of drilling wells up to 40,000 feet (12192 meters) deep.

Sonadrill is a joint venture created between Sonangol, owner of Sonangol Libongos and Sonangol Quenguela drillships, and drilling firm Seadrill.

A further two Seadrill-owned units are expected to be bareboat chartered into Sonadrill. Seadrill will manage and operate the four units on behalf of Sonadrill, Seadrill said.

Seadrill's Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Jackson said: "Sonadrill is a strategic partnership in an important deepwater basin. The operational excellence and experience of our team has driven this expansion of the joint venture. Securing the contract for the Sonangol Quenguela drillship is a great achievement, and is a testament to the confidence that our partners and clients have in the company and its staff."

Offshore Engineer contacted a firm that handles Seadrill's media correspondence in the hopes of learning who the drillship's charterer was. The company stated that it was unable to share the identity of the customer.

Deepwater Drilling Industry News Activity Rigs Africa

Related Offshore News

Tamar (File Photo: Noble Energy)

Chevron Closes Tamar Gas Field off Israeli Coast as Unrest...
An Inpex platform offshore Australia / File Photo: Inpex

V-shaped Recovery: Inpex Lifts Profit Guidance for 2021 by...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Shell

Shell Makes 'Significant' Discovery in Deepwater Gulf of...
Energy
Credit: Maersk Supply Service

Maersk Supply Service Sends Another Vessel to Support The...
Vessels

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Rosneft Posts $2B Income in 1Q, Boosted by Oil Price Recovery

Rosneft Posts $2B Income in 1Q, Boosted by Oil Price Recovery

Rockhopper vs. Italy: Tribunal Ruling on Offshore Project Expected in July

Rockhopper vs. Italy: Tribunal Ruling on Offshore Project Expected in July

Venezuela Ratifies 'Anti-blockade' Law Aimed at Helping Oil Sector

Venezuela Ratifies 'Anti-blockade' Law Aimed at Helping Oil Sector

Getting Metal Wet: Mocean Energy's Wave Energy Device Arrives in Orkney Ahead of Sea Trials

Getting Metal Wet: Mocean Energy's Wave Energy Device Arrives in Orkney Ahead of Sea Trials

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine