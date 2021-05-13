TGS Starts 2D Survey Offshore Brazil

Norway-based TGS, a provider of seismic data for oil and gas exploration, has this week started the acquisition of Pelotas 2D multi-client phase 3 offshore Brazil.

The survey located in the Pelotas Basin covers approximately 17,000 line kilometers and works as an extension of the existing TGS Pelotas 2D.

"This survey is designed to provide high-quality 2D data that will enhance geological understanding of the area allowing clients to de-risk investments in future bid rounds, such as the upcoming Round 17," TGS said.

"We’re pleased to commence Phase 3 of this survey – further strengthening our data library and position offshore Brazil. We are proud to provide time-sensitive data ahead of Round 17 while continuing to build a contiguous and regularized 2D grid along the Atlantic Margin. Early outs will be ready in two tranches (June and July 2021) to allow our clients to analyze the data well ahead of the upcoming license round,” commented David Hajovsky, EVP of Western Hemisphere, at TGS.

TGS currently holds over 447,500 kilometers in 2D multi-client data and 69,500 square kilometers in 3D multi-client data in Brazil. TGS did not say which vessel was being used for the operation.

The seismic survey company had in November 2020 said it would start a 7,000 km 2D Survey in the Pelotas Basin during Q1 2021, in partnership with BGP, using its vessel Pioneer. According to the vessel AIS data, the BGP Pioneer has earlier this week left Rio de Janeiro and is en route to a location off Brazil.