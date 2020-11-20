Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TGS in Argentina, Brazil Offshore Surveys

November 20, 2020

BGP Prospector - Credit: Andreas Askildsen/MarineTraffic.com
BGP Prospector - Credit: Andreas Askildsen/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian oil and gas seismic data company TGS has returned to Argentina to complete the previously announced Malvinas 3D Multi-Client offshore survey, and has also announced two new surveys in Brazil.

In Argentina, TGS has earlier this week started the Malvinas survey using the BGP Prospector vessel owned by China's BGP. The vessel will acquire approximately 5,000 square kilometers, which will bring the total coverage in the area to 18,000 square kilometers. 

The survey is supported by industry funding and expected to be completed in Q1 2021.  

The Norwegian seismic firm has also announced two new projects offshore Brazil.

TGS will mobilize the COSL vessel HYSY720 to start the acquisition of the Espirito Santo 3D survey by year-end.  COSL's HYSY 720 vessel - Credit: Dmitriy Dronov/MarineTraffic

This is a Dual Azimuth (DAZ) survey covering a 1,400 square kilometers area in the Espirito Santo Basin. The vessel is currently in transit to Brazil and acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2021. 

According to AIS data, the vessel is expected to reach Rio de Janeiro on December 17, 2020.

The survey is supported by industry funding and carried out in partnership with China's COSL.

Also, TGS plans to start a 7,000 km 2D Survey in the Pelotas Basin during Q1 2021. The Pelotas 2D program will have depth imaged products available in early Q3 2021, in time for the  17(th) Brazil license round. T

The company said that the new data set would complement the existing TGS 2D data coverage in the area and allow for better prospect mapping. The survey will be acquired in partnership with BGP, using its vessel Pioneer, which is now being used in Argentina.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: "We are pleased to announce three new projects and strong visibility for our Q1 2021 multi-client investments. Latin America is one of our key focus areas and despite the challenging market conditions, our clients are continuing to support our projects in this region."

Energy Geoscience Industry News Activity South America Seismic

Related Offshore News

Gulf of Mexico Offshore Facilities - Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Last Offshore Oil Auction Under Trump Shows Gulf of...
UK PM Borish Johnson (File Photo: UK Government)

UK: Boris Johnson Outlines 10-point Green Plan with up to...


Trending Offshore News

Credit; Windthrust

Windthrust Working on All-in-one Floating Port and...
Vessels
Illustration; An FPSO - Credit: Danial/AdobeStock

Bumi Armada Declares 'Force Majeure' on ONGC FPSO Deal as...
Energy

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

MacGregor Delivers Goods for Chinese Floater

MacGregor Delivers Goods for Chinese Floater

ORE Catapult Invests in Innovative Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Facility

ORE Catapult Invests in Innovative Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Facility

USA: Fugro Completes Mayflower Wind Site Survey

USA: Fugro Completes Mayflower Wind Site Survey

Inpex Adds More Work for Solstad AHTS Duo at Ichthys Field

Inpex Adds More Work for Solstad AHTS Duo at Ichthys Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine