TGS Resumes Seismic Survey Offshore Argentina

Norwegian seismic data provider TGS on Friday announced a return to Argentina to complete the previously announced 17,800 square kilometer Malvinas 3D Multi-Client survey.

The acquisition is set to restart in Q4 2020 on what TGS said was a "highly- funded survey."

TGS further said the survey would continue to grow the 3D library in a prospective basin "that saw tremendous industry investment following the first offshore round in 2019."

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said, "We are pleased to be given the opportunity to complete the Malvinas Basin 3D survey and add to our growing Argentina and South Atlantic library. The first offshore Argentina bid round showed great promise, and we look forward to continuing to play a dynamic role in this region."



