SBM Offshore, one of the world's largest suppliers of FPSOs, has hired the Italian engineering firm Remazel Engineering for the supply of a mooring tensioning system and riser pull-in package for an FPSO being built for deployment at ExxonMobil's Stabroek block in Guyana.

Remazel Engineering, based near Bergamo, Italy, said that it would supply one of the world’s biggest riser pull-in packages in terms of capacity for SBM Offshore's FPSO Prosperity.

The FPSO Prosperity is the second FPSO being built under SBM Offshore's Fast4Ward standardized-FPSO-hull program, after Liza Unity. The construction of the FPSO Prosperity hull started in January 2019. Remazel delivered a mooring system for the Liza Unity, too.

"Together with the Mooring System package supplied for the Liza Unity FPSO in 2019, this is one of the most relevant projects that Remazel Engineering delivered to SBM Offshore within the framework of its standardized modules," Remazel said in a statement announcing the contract for the delivery of good for the FPSO Prosperity.

Offshore Engineer reached out to Remazel, seeking more info on the expected delivery dates and the value of the contract. A Remazel spokesperson said the terms of the deal were confidential between the contracting parties and couldn't share more than what the company said in a statement announcing the deal.

The Prosperity FPSO is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, will have an associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day, and a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread moored in a water depth of about 1,900 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil. The first oil is expected in 2024.

SBM Offshore will construct, install, and then lease and operate the Prosperity FPSO at the Payara project off Guyana for up to two years.

After this, the FPSO ownership and operation will transfer to ExxonMobil, which operates the gain Staborek offshore block in Guyana, on behalf of its partners Hess and CNOOC.

Exxon in April announced it had made an oil discovery at the Uaru-2 well in the Stabroek Block, adding to the previously announced gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block, which is currently estimated to be approximately 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels and will require up to 10 FPSOs to develop.