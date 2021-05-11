Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. Set to Greenlight Vineyard Wind Project

May 11, 2021

© J_a_s / Adobe Stock
© J_a_s / Adobe Stock

The Biden administration is on Tuesday set to approve the first major U.S. offshore wind farm, the Vineyard Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts, according to two sources with knowledge of the process.

Final approval will be announced by the Department of Interior, which hopes to launch a new domestic energy industry along the U.S. East Coast that will help create jobs and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Inc (AGR.N), a unit of Spain's Iberdrola (IBE.MC), and Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, is expected to power to more than 400,000 Massachusetts homes once its turbines are installed 15 miles (24 km) off shore.

In March, the Biden administration unveiled a goal to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 by opening new areas to development, accelerating permits and boosting public financing for projects.

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity North America Renewables

Related Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean BlackHornet drillship - Credit: smp/MarineTraffic.com

Former Pacific Drilling CEO Takes Helm at Diamond Offshore
Credit: Shell

Shell Makes 'Significant' Discovery in Deepwater Gulf of...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Keppel Shipyard

Petrobras Orders Seventh FPSO for Buzios Field
Offshore
Credit: Eidesvik Offshore

Eidesvik Offshore Finds Work for Veritas Viking Seismic...
Vessels

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

U.S. Set to Greenlight Vineyard Wind Project

U.S. Set to Greenlight Vineyard Wind Project

Dayang to Maintain Topsides of Shell's Platforms in Malaysia

Dayang to Maintain Topsides of Shell's Platforms in Malaysia

Multiple Contract Wins for DOF Vessels

Multiple Contract Wins for DOF Vessels

OHT Gets $135M Loan for 'Alfa Lift'

OHT Gets $135M Loan for 'Alfa Lift'

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine