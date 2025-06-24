Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siemens Gamesa to Help Build Japan’s Offshore Wind Supply Chain

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

Japan's industry ministry will sign an agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on Tuesday to establish a framework for public-private cooperation aimed at building local supply chains for offshore wind power, a ministry official said.

With no wind turbine manufacturers in Japan, the goal is to promote collaborations with global players to develop a domestic supply chain, the official overseeing wind power at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) told Reuters.

As part of the initiatives, Siemens Gamesa, the wind turbine division of Siemens Energy, will also sign a memorandum of understanding with Japanese electronic parts maker, under which TDK will supply permanent magnets to Siemens Gamesa's wind turbines, the official said.

The three parties are due to sign the agreements later on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Earlier this month, METI signed a similar agreement with GE Vernova GEV.N, a major U.S. energy equipment company, to promote public-private cooperation in wind power, hydrogen and ammonia among other areas.

Offshore wind is a pillar of Japan's renewable energy strategy, but the country remains heavily reliant on imported wind turbines and components, posing a challenge to domestic production.

Japan aims to achieve 45 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2040, which is crucial for reducing its reliance on imported coal and gas for power generation. But its plans have stalled following three major rounds of auctions due to soaring costs and delays.


(Reuters - Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Saad Sayeed)

