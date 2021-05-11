Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
OMV Hires MMA for Offshore Decom Work in New Zealand

May 11, 2021

Replacement wellhead cap with ROV control panel - Credit: MMA
Replacement wellhead cap with ROV control panel - Credit: MMA

OMV New Zealand has awarded Australia's MMA Offshore a contract to help with the decommissioning of several wells in the Maui field, 35 kilometers off the coast of Taranaki, New Zealand.

MMA’s UK-based engineering team has designed and developed connector recovery and wellhead cap replacement components to replace the existing capping mechanisms currently in place on three wells.

These include a Hydraulically Actuated Connector Recovery System; Replacement Wellhead Caps; and a Crossover and J-slot Running Tool.

All equipment will be designed, analyzed, manufactured, and tested in-house to the relevant industry standards at MMA’s UK-based facilities, MMA said.

The company did not share detail on the value of the contract nor on the delivery date.

