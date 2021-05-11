Schlumberger, NOV Working to Speed Up Adoption of Automated Drilling Solutions

Schlumberger and NOV, giant oilfield services and equipment companies, announced a partnership on Monday to help oil and gas producers and drilling contractors implement automated drilling technologies faster.

Customers will be able to use Schlumberger surface and downhole drilling automation systems in conjunction with NOV's rig automation platform to achieve better well construction performance. This integrated solution automates manual workflows in drilling operations, improving safety, decision-making, accuracy, and performance.

“We are pleased to collaborate with NOV and to integrate their rig automation interface with our drilling automation solutions to unlock higher performance for operators and drilling contractors. Leveraging downhole and surface automation applications, we can deliver enhancements in operations safety and efficiency, and deliver top-quartile wells for our customers consistently,” comments Olivier Le Peuch, CEO, Schlumberger.

“Through this collaboration, NOV demonstrates its commitment to deliver an open digital automation platform that enables drilling contractors to achieve higher consistency, safety, and efficiency with improved wellbore quality,” said Clay Williams, Chairman, President and CEO, NOV.

"Drilling automation allows rig crews to focus on the big picture to drive performance and less on manual, repetitive tasks.”

According to the two companies the combined solution leverages advanced AI from the Schlumberger DrillOps on-target well delivery solution, while NOV’s NOVOS process-automation platform controls all NOV rig equipment within the operational envelope.

The two technologies will work in tandem to control protocol compliance and boost operational efficiency.

The family of DrillOps solutions includes open and modular technologies that leverage Schlumberger’s deep drilling domain knowledge and advanced machine learning applications to execute the digital drilling plan consistently and to automate drilling tasks, resulting in increased performance. NOVOS is an open platform that automates repetitive drilling activities, allowing drillers to focus on consistent process execution and safety, and benefiting operators by optimizing drilling programs.