TGS Starts 3D Survey in Brazil's Santos Basin

May 10, 2021

Credit: TGS
Credit: TGS

TGS, a Norwegian offshore seismic data provider, has begun collecting data on the Santos multi-client 3D Phase 4 survey off the coast of Brazil.

The survey, which covers approximately 5,000 square kilometers and is situated in the western portion of the Santos Basin, serves as a northwest extension of the current TGS Santos 3D.

"This modern, high-quality data coverage will further enhance geological understanding of the area and enable E&P companies to maximize the potential for deepwater discoveries in one of the world’s most prolific exploration basins," TGS said.

David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President of Western Hemisphere at TGS, commented, “We’re pleased to commence Phase 4 of this survey – further strengthening our data library and position in the Brazil Salt Basins. This data will contribute to our client’s efforts to further de-risk their investments in future bid rounds and partnership opportunities.”

According to the TGS, full volume fast track data will be available in March 2022, with final data anticipated in October 2022.

