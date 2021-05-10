Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petronas Dismisses Reports on 'Exploratory Talks' with Ocean Wind as False

May 10, 2021

Credit: Photocreo Bednarek/AdobeStock (cropped)

Malaysian oil and gas giant Petronas has dismissed reports of the company's involvement in talks with Hong Kong-based offshore wind company Ocean Wind International Industrial Limited as false.

"Petronas refers to news reports that have emerged claiming that Petronas has been in “exploratory talks” with Hong Kong-based Ocean Wind International Industrial Limited for its “future renewable energy production transition plans," the company said.

"Petronas wishes to state that the news reports are false and that it has not had any discussion, exploratory or otherwise, with the Hong Kong-based party. Petronas remains committed to pursuing its renewable and new energy strategies, which it has developed as part of its Board and shareholder-sanctioned sustainability agenda," the Malaysian firm said.

Ocean Wind International Industrial Limited is a developer of floating wind farm technology.

