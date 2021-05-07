Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vattenfall Picks Island Offshore Vessel for Offshore Wind W2W in Germany

May 7, 2021

Island Diligence - Photo: Gunder Tande Sandersen via Island Offshore
Island Diligence - Photo: Gunder Tande Sandersen via Island Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Island Offshore, mostly known for its offshore vessel services in the Norwegian oil and gas industry, has recently won a walk-to-work contract with Vattenfall in the offshore wind sector in Germany.

Island Offshore said the contract was an important one and will see its vessel Island Diligence deployed at Vattenfall-operated DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms in the German part of the North Sea.

Island Diligence will provide accommodation and transfer of technicians via the vessel’s gangway solution, to the wind turbines. The vessel can accommodate 100 people on board, and is equipped with a 23.4-meter walk to work gangway from Uptime.

The wind farms the vessel will be servicing are located within the German Exclusive economic zone (“EZZ”) outside Esbjerg, Denmark, and the Island Diligence started operations from the Danish port in early May. 

The contract is a 4-months firm agreement plus options and is securing work for the vessel at least until the end of August, Island Offshore said.

The DanTysk Offshore wind farm consists of 80 wind turbines and is located within the German EEZ 80 km from Esbjerg. It has been in operation since 2014 and produces approximately 288MW of energy. Sandbank offshore wind farm, also at 288MW, is located some 20km from the DanTysk OWF, and has been in operation since 2017. It consists of 72 wind turbines.

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

A Tullow Oil FPSO in Ghana - File Photo: Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Emerges from Overhaul with $1.8B Bond. No More...
Illustration - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock

Saudi Aramco Awards Ten-Year Deal for Shelf Drilling's...


Trending Offshore News

Image for illustration - A Seadrill drillship - Credit: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com

Report: Noble Corp. Bids for Seadrill's Assets
Energy
Image for illustartion only - Credit; Wanfahmy/AdobeStock

Offshore Incident: Velesto's Jack-Up Rig Tilts, Submerges...
Offshore

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Offshore Decommissioning: Calculating the Costs

Current News

Axxis Geo Solutions to Sell Neptune Naiad Vessel to Sanco

Axxis Geo Solutions to Sell Neptune Naiad Vessel to Sanco

Tullow Oil Emerges from Overhaul with $1.8B Bond. No More Asset Sales Planned, CEO Says

Tullow Oil Emerges from Overhaul with $1.8B Bond. No More Asset Sales Planned, CEO Says

UK: Shell Files Jackdaw Environmental Statement. First Production Expected in 2024

UK: Shell Files Jackdaw Environmental Statement. First Production Expected in 2024

Vattenfall Picks Island Offshore Vessel for Offshore Wind W2W in Germany

Vattenfall Picks Island Offshore Vessel for Offshore Wind W2W in Germany

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine