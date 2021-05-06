Seismic Data Firm CGG Launches Pollution Monitoring Solution

French firm CGG, best known for its seismic data services for oil and gas exploration, has now launched a maritime pollution monitoring solution named SeaScope.

"Combining expertise in remote sensing science, Earth observation data, machine learning and high-performance computing, SeaScope provides critical sea surface slick intelligence for a range of industries to strengthen situational awareness of the interaction between offshore assets, coastal facilities, local vessel activity and the natural marine environment," CGG said.

For energy companies with offshore assets, CGG said, SeaScope’s proactive monitoring enables the establishment of production water baselines and provides early detection of anomalous events and third-party pollution incidents, as well as surveillance of natural seeps.

According to CGG, the solution also supports the creation of a growing evidence base of responsible operations for stakeholders such as operators, regulators, investors and insurers, etc.

CGG said that SeaScope provided unique environmental awareness and insight to mitigate risk.

The solution was developed with the support of the European Space Agency together with a group of energy companies and emergency response organizations.

"This process included a highly successful 12-month prototype demonstration across assets in the North Sea along with select producing regions of the Gulf of Mexico and South-East Asia. SeaScope is highly scalable and can deliver remote monitoring across global asset portfolios," CGG added.

Peter Whiting, SVP, Geoscience, EAME, CGG, said: “SeaScope is the latest in our expanding portfolio of environmental monitoring solutions that are underpinned by our unique combination of geoscience and data science expertise and technology. With Seascope, CGG will help a range of offshore industries to mitigate risks, respond quickly to events and support their environmental and operational transparency measures, and related ESG commitments.”



